Scripps +2.6% after sharp revenue gain in Q4

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is up 2.6% after its revenues jumped 41% in Q4 and profitability more than doubled.

Income from continuing operations was $36M, vs. a year-ago $11.5M.

Revenues by segment: Local Media, $281.4M (up 39.1%); National Media, $85.5M (up 47.5%); Other, $1.2M (down 15.5%).

Cash and equivalents were $107M at Dec. 31, against total debt of $696M.

"Looking ahead, we are focused on continuing to seek opportunities to bolster the durability and reach of our portfolio," says CEO Adam Symson. "Scripps also continues to grow its retransmission revenue and will benefit in less than a year from the reset of its Comcast contract on Dec. 31, 2019."

For Q1, it sees local media revenue up in the mid-single digits and retransmission revenue up in the high teens, as well as national media revenue in the low to mid-$80M range. It's also forecasting capital expenditures in the high-single-digit millions.

