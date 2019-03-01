IMV prices 4.9M equity offering

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) has priced underwritten public offering of 4.9M common shares at C$5.45 per common share, for gross proceeds of ~C$26.705M .

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 735K common shares.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds to accelerate the development of DPX-Survivac in combination with Keytruda as part of the basket trial select advanced or recurrent solid tumours in bladder, ovarian or non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as tumours shown to be positive for the microsatellite instability high biomarker and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 6.