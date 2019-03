SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) - $0.0651. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.50%.

SPDR Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) - $0.1356. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.96%.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) - $0.0719. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.18%.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) - $0.0945. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.52%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) - $0.0982. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.64%.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) - $0.0737. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.08%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) - $0.0760. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.95%.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) - $0.0565. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.47%.

Payable Mar 07; for shareholders of record Mar 04; ex-div Mar 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Feb 27.

Press Release