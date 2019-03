SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) - $0.2200. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.60%.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) - $0.1010. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.59%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) - $0.0964. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.16%.

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) - $0.1345. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.45%.

SPDR SSGA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) - $0.0817. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.63%.

SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) - $0.0424. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.70%.

Payable Mar 07; for shareholders of record Mar 04; ex-div Mar 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Feb 27.

Press Release