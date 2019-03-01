Analysts boost VMware targets after earnings

Jefferies reiterates a Buy rating on VMware (NYSE:VMW) and raises the target from $196 to $203 praising the quarter's performance and citing field work showing customers going all-in on VMW.

Credit Suisse stays on the sidelines but increases the PT from $160 to $185, noting that Dell synergies of $1B have been achieved about a year ahead of the three-year schedule.

Oppenheimer sticks with Outperform and shifts from $170 to $190 as VMW benefits from broadband strength.

The firm expects momentum to carry into FY20 as the portfolio broadens and the deepening relationship with Amazon Web Services delivers more results.