Analysts boost VMware targets after earnings

Jefferies reiterates a Buy rating on VMware (NYSE:VMW) and raises the target from $196 to $203 praising the quarter's performance and citing field work showing customers going all-in on VMW.
Credit Suisse stays on the sidelines but increases the PT from $160 to $185, noting that Dell synergies of $1B have been achieved about a year ahead of the three-year schedule.
Oppenheimer sticks with Outperform and shifts from $170 to $190 as VMW benefits from broadband strength.
The firm expects momentum to carry into FY20 as the portfolio broadens and the deepening relationship with Amazon Web Services delivers more results.
VMware shares are up 4.3% to $179.12.
