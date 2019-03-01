TPI Composites -6% after Q4 earnings miss

TPI Composites (TPIC -6% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 14.4% Y/Y to $290.06M, and total billings of $304.8M (+25.6% Y/Y).

Net sales of wind blades were $257.8M (+11.6% Y/Y), driven by a 3% increase in the number of wind blades produced and higher average sales prices.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 763 bps to 4.3%; and operating margin declined by 850 bps to -1.3%.

Adj. EBITDA was $9.75M a decrease of 65.7% Y/Y and margin declined by 785 bps to 3.4%.

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $20.45M, compared to cash provided of $31.14M a year ago.

Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $22.51M.

Company has Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $89.37M, as of December 31, 2018.

FY19 Guidance: Net sales and total billings $1.5B to $1.6B; Adj. EBITDA $120M to $130M; EPS $1.34 to $1.45; avg. sales price per blade $135k to $140k; effective tax rate 20%-25%; and Capex $95M to $100M.

