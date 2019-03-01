More on Pattern Energy Q4 results; announces management changes

Pattern Energy (PEGI -5.6% ) reports Q4 revenues rose 2.7% Y/Y to $113M; sold 1,966,677 MWh of electricity on a proportional basis, down 8% primarily due to lower volume as a result of sale of El Arrayán and reduction in Pattern Energy's proportional interest at Panhandle 2 and lower wind, partially offset by acquisitions in 2018.

The company says that it exceeded the midpoint of CAFD guidance range reporting $167M in CAFD in 2018, despite lower than anticipated wind resource.

Reports gross loss of $14M as compared to profit of $16M last year, with operating loss of $28M vs. $6M of profit.

Effective April 1, 2019, Mike Lyon will take over as the President from Mike Garland who will remain as the CEO of the company; Esben Pedersen will be appointed as the CFO.

The company expects annual cash available for distribution of ~$160M-$190M for FY 2019 and around $185M-$225M for FY 2020.

