More on Tribune Media Q4 results

Tribune Media (TRCO) reports Q4 revenue growth of 18.3% Y/Y to $578.7M.

Television and Entertainment advertising revenues increased 25% Y/Y to $406.7M.

Core advertising revenues decreased 4% Y/Y to $286.9M.

Net political advertising revenues were $99.8M, an increase of 82% Y/Y.

Retransmission and carriage fee revenues increased 13% Y/Y to $158.3M.

The company closed on the sales of the Melville, NY and Hartford, CT properties for net pretax proceeds of $53M and $6M, respectively.

Adj. EBITDA increased 573 bps to 40.31%;

Cash distributions from the Company's equity investments were $12.7M (-34.2% Y/Y).

Declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.25/share payable on March 25, 2019.

The Company entered into the Nexstar Merger Agreement with Nexstar and Titan Merger Sub, Inc.

