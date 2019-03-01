More on Tribune Media Q4 results

Tribune Media (TRCO) reports Q4 revenue growth of 18.3% Y/Y to $578.7M.
Television and Entertainment advertising revenues increased 25% Y/Y to $406.7M.
Core advertising revenues decreased 4% Y/Y to $286.9M.
Net political advertising revenues were $99.8M, an increase of 82% Y/Y.
Retransmission and carriage fee revenues increased 13% Y/Y to $158.3M.
The company closed on the sales of the Melville, NY and Hartford, CT properties for net pretax proceeds of $53M and $6M, respectively.
Adj. EBITDA increased 573 bps to 40.31%;
Cash distributions from the Company's equity investments were $12.7M (-34.2% Y/Y).
Declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.25/share payable on March 25, 2019.
The Company entered into the Nexstar Merger Agreement with Nexstar and Titan Merger Sub, Inc.
Previously: Tribune Media declares $0.25 dividend (Mar. 01 2019)
Previously: Tribune Media beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (Mar. 01 2019)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox