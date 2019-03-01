Goldman could face penalties up to $9B for 1MDB: Citi analysts' note

Goldman Sachs (GS +1.2% ) may face penalties of $1.5-$9B related to the 1MDB scandal, write Citi analysts Keith Horowitz and Eileen Shao.

Their base case calls for $4B-$5B of penalties.

The 1MDB scandal has been overshadowing the Wall Street bank's stock for months and are likely "fairly valued" now.

The shares' underperformance since November represent about $12B of lost market cap, which the analysts ascribe "largely to 1MDB concerns."

When looking at Goldman shares' tangible book multiple, they're now at an "appropriate" level, they wrote.

Malaysia is seeking $7.5B from Goldman, which arranged a $6.5M debt offering for the Malaysian sovereign fund. Claims of embezzlement and money laundering at the fund have led to numerous investigations in multiple countries.

