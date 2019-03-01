Fiat Chrysler sees 2% February sales drop in U.S.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) reports U.S. auto sales fell 2% in February to 162,036 units vs. -1% anticipated by analysts.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -50% to 616; Chrysler -36% to 10,368; Jeep -4% to 67,075; Dodge -8% to 37,073; Ram +24% to 45,542; Alfa Romeo -13% to 1,362.

The big month for Ram was paced by 39,950 Ram P/Us (+20% Y/Y) sold during the month and 4,621 ProMaster Vans (+107%).

Fiat sales update: "The overall industry is starting off slower due in part to weather, the U.S. government shutdown, and concern over tax refunds," U.S. Head of Sales Reid Bigland said. "We still see a strong, stable economy and anticipate any lost winter sales will be made up in the spring. For us, the Ram brand was the standout in February, and Jeep Cherokee set a February record as well."