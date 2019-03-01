Tegna +13.4% after hitting record revenues, EBITDA

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) has jumped 13.4% after topping estimates with record revenues both in political and subscription areas.

Excluding record political advertising performance in an election year, total revenues still increased 5%.

EBITDA hit a record as well, up 61% to $273M, as did free cash flow ($167M). Net cash flow from operations was $195M.

And EPS rose 131%.

Revenue breakout: Advertising and Marketing Services, $277.1M (down 6.5%); Subscription, $218.5M (up 22.4%); Political, $139.9M (up from $9.9M); other, $6.7M (up 19.6%).

For Q1 it's guiding to non-GAAP revenue growth in the mid- to high single digits (excluding Olympics and political), along with total operating expenses up in mid-single-digits (flat to up slightly, excluding programming).

For the full year, it expects subscription revenues to grow in the mid-teens, and free cash flow about 18-19% of 2019-2020 revenue.

