Wells Fargo officials in $240M settlement on bogus account scandal

Wells Fargo (WFC +1.2% ) officials, including CEO Tim Sloan, agreed to a $240M settlement with U.S. shareholders related to millions of accounts that were opened by the bank's employees without customers' permission.

In a shareholder derivative lawsuit, the shareholders alleged that officials breached their fiduciary duties by knowing about or deliberately ignoring the bogus accounts.

The pact requires insurers for 20 current and former Wells Fargo executives and directors, including former CEO John Stumpf, to pay $240M to the bank.

As part of the settlement, the Wells Fargo officials denied wrongdoing.

The settlement still needs to get court approval.

Previously: Wells Fargo can't grow until problems fixed, Fed's Powell says (Dec. 10, 2018)