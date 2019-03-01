Independence Contract Drilling up ~10% post Q4 earnings beat

Independence Contract Drilling rises (ICD +10% ) as Q4 results tops estimates; the company completed the Sidewinder merger, more than doubling the operating fleet, as well as improved profitability and free cash flow.

Fleet operated at 95.7% utilization and recorded 2,818 revenue days; ended the period with 32 rigs

Q4 operating revenue increases 150% Y/Y to ~$63M, with revenue per day of $20,433, compared to $18,338 last year and rig margin per operating day $7,501, +43%

Reports narrower operating loss of $3.9M vs. 4.7M last year; adj. net income was $1.05M as compared to loss of $4.6M; adj. EBITDA expands from $3.7M to $16M

The company says that it expects to exceed $10M synergy goal by Q3 2019

For 2019 the company remains encouraged by the oil price recovery and recent stabilization, however has witnessed some softness in drilling activity; expects super-spec rig utilization to remain robust.

Previously: Independence Contract Drilling beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (March 1)