Bio-Path up 132%

Thinly traded nano cap Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH +131.5% ) is up on a whopping 47x surge in volume as short sellers run for cover. No particular news accounts for the action.

Yesterday, it announced upcoming data presentations at AACR supporting its DNAbilize technology.

On the working capital front, at the end of September 2018, it only had $2.3M in cash while operations consumed ~$1.6M per quarter to date in 2018. In January, it filed for a direct offering of ~648K common shares at $2.65 per share plus warrants yielding proceeds of ~$1.7M so still more capital will be needed.

It will be reporting Q4 and 2018 results later this month.