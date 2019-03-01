Jagged Peak Energy Q4 sales is +33% with production up ~60%

Jagged Peak Energy is up (JAG +6.2% ) despite Q4 earnings missed estimates; reports Q4 sales increase ~33% Y/Y to $138.5M as a result of 60% increase in average daily production volumes, offset by lower average realized prices

The company says that production was above previous guidance; turned online 9 gross operated wells and reported average daily production of 38.4 MBoe/day, above the high-end of previous guidance of 36.0 – 38.0 MBoe/day.

Oil production averaged at 29.1 MBbls/day, above the midpoint of prior guidance of 28-30 MBbls/day

Combined average sales price (excluding hedge) declines 17% to $39.18/Boe, with oil sales price down 9% to $48.22/bbl

Year-end 2018 proved reserves increased by 44% to 118.9 MMBoe (60% proved developed), representing reserve replacement of 393%

For 2019, the company anticipates activity level similar to 2018 with ~$75M less in capital expenditures

For Q1 2019, the Company forecasts average daily oil production at 36.5-37.9 MBoe/d, and 38.3-41.3 MBoe/d for 2019

