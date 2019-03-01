Snoop Dogg assists on Canopy-Martha Stewart deal

Snoop Dogg is being credited with linking up Canopy Growth (CGC -0.1% ) with Martha Stewart ahead of the roll-out of new consumer products. Snoop and Martha have met several times on the TV circuit.

"I'm running a very large marijuana company and here I am meeting a person considered a leader on all things etiquette," gushes Canopy CEO Bruce Linton about the Martha visit to the company's HQ.

Amid the buzz over the Canopy-Snoop-Martha connection, it's shares of partner Sequential Brands Group (SQBG +15.5% ) that have somewhat quietly racked up a 57% three-session gain.

