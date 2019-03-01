Disappointing economic data temper stock gains

U.S. stock gains get tamped down by disappointing manufacturing and consumer sentiment readouts.

The S&P 500 is up 0.3% , the Nasdaq +0.4% , and the Dow +0.2% ; early in the session all three had been up 0.8%.

Also exerting downward pressure--personal spending fell more than expected to its weakest since September 2009 and January personal income fell for the first time in three years.

The U.S. Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index slid to a two-year low, and the February consumer sentiment measure slid to 93.8 compared from 95.5 prior and below the 95.7 consensus.

Three of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors slip into the red-- real estate ( -0.9% ), utilities ( -0.4% ), and consumer staples ( -0.2% ). Energy ( +1.2% ) and health care ( +0.9% ) emerge as the strongest sectors.

Crude oil falls 1.9% to $56.13 per barrel.

Dollar Index barely rises, up 0.04% , to 96.26.

10-year Treasury edges down, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 2.74%.