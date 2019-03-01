Principia Bio up 3% on positive PRN2246 data

Thinly traded Principia Biopharma (PRNB +3.4% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of Phase 1 data on multiple sclerosis candidate PRN2246, a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that crosses the blood-brain barrier. The results were presented at ACTRIMS in Dallas, TX.

PRN2246 was well-tolerated with only mild treatment-related adverse events. Exposure was dose-dependent with rapid absorption and a clearance profile that met expectations. Exposure in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) was achieved in all subjects who underwent lumbar puncture which confirmed that PRN2246 crossed the blood-brain barrier.