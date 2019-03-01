Koppers Holdings up 4% post Q4 earnings, mixed guidance

Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) gains 4% after mixed Q4 results with 16% Y/Y revenue growth.

The company issues mixed guidance for FY19, sees EPS of $2.87-3.32 vs. a consensus $3.70; FY19 revenue of $1.8-1.9B vs. a consensus $1.8B.

On an adjusted basis, Koppers expects EBITDA of ~$210-$225M for 2019, compared with ~$222M in the prior year.

The company is anticipating higher y/y interest expenses and depreciation and amortization costs in 2019.

The company plans to reduce debt by a minimum of $80M in 2019.

