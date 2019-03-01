Reuters:Apollo Global Management takes 6% stake in Clearway Energy

According to Reuters, Apollo Global Management took 6% stake in Clearway Energy (CWEN -2.7%)
It is believed that Apollo’s move is a sign of confidence in Clearway, which cut its dividend from 33 cents to 20 cents in Feb 2019, amid concerns that California utility PG&E could abandon its power purchase agreement with Clearway that reportedly is valued at~$4.5 to $5 per Clearway share
PG&E contract accounts for ~23% Clearway’s cash flow.
