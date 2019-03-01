More on Global Brass and Copper Holdings Q4 results

  • Global Brass and Copper Holdings (BRSS -2%) reported Q4 revenue of $404.3M a decrease of 4.8% Y/Y, attributed to a decrease in the metal cost recovery component.
  • Shipments volumes increased 2.7% Y/Y to 131.1M pounds, with Olin Brass at 60.4M (+2.9% Y/Y); Chase Brass at 47.5M (-7.8% Y/Y); and A.J. Oster at 31.7M (+22.9% Y/Y).
  • Net sales by segments: Olin Brass $183.1M (-5.7% Y/Y); Chase Brass $132M (-12.6% Y/Y); and A.J. Oster $110.6M (+14% Y/Y).
  • Q4 Gross margin declined by 165 bps to 9.1%; and operating margin declined by 241 bps to 3.1%.
  • Adj. EBITDA was 25.3M (-13.9% Y/Y) and margin declined by 66 bps to 6.3%.
  • SG&A expenses increased by 9% Y/Y to $24.2M and margin was 6% up by 76 bps.
  • Company generated $40.1M of cash from the combination of operating and investing activities largely due to changes in working capital and cash earnings, partially offset by capital expenditures.
  • FY19 Guidance: Shipment volumes in range of 555M to 595M pounds; Adj. EBITDA $129M to $139M; and Adj. EBITDA $120M to $130M (under new methodology).
  • Previously: Global Brass and Copper EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Feb. 28)
