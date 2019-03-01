Citigroup flags "more bad news" for Mexico stocks

Citigroup increases its caution on Mexico as prospects for a further economic slowdown puts a damper on the corporate profit outlook, according to a note by Citi strategist Julio Zamora.

That Q4 earnings came in 26% below estimates implies forecasts for 2019 may have to be trimmed, he wrote.

"The 4Q miss makes revisions to earnings more necessary," he wrote. "Mexico is cheap relative to history, but ratings, interest, and inflation rates stand in the way."

Mexico's economy slowed more than expected in Q4 after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador adopted austerity measures after taking office.

Growth is expected to slow to 1.7% this year from 2.1% in 2018.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) falls 0.8% .

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX