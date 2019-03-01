Outlook advancing eye disease candidate ONS-5010

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK -4.5% ) has filed an IND with the FDA seeking sign-off to start a U.S. Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating ONS-5010 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO). Enrollment should start next month.

The U.S. portion, part of a second Phase 3 that includes sites in Australia and New Zealand, will compare ONS-5010 to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.1% ) Lucentis (ranibizumab) in wet AMD. Enrollment in the first Phase 3 (in Australia) should be completed this month.

ONS-5010 is an ophthalmic formulation of Roche's cancer med Avastin (bevacizumab) that is administered via intravitreal injection (into the eye). The company says this off-label use of Avastin accounts for about half of all wet AMD prescriptions in the U.S.

Shares are down on below-average volume. A capital raise is looming. The company filed a prospectus last week for a stock offering.