Lyft files for IPO; $2.16B in 2018 revenue (update)

Lyft (LYFT) files for IPO to list on the Nasdaq under the "LYFT" ticker.

The listing will have two classes of common stock.

In 2018, the ride-hail company had $2.16B in revenue and a $911.3M loss. Drivers totaled 1.9M last year.

JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, and Jefferies are leading the IPO.

Update with more info from the S-1:

Lyft believes it has sufficient cash for the next 12 months, but might need to borrow or raise more equity for longer-term objectives.

The company's cash flow from operations has been negative since the start with last year's totaling -$280.7M.

Previously: Lyft files IPO documents (Dec. 6, 2018)

Previously: Lyft founders plan Snap-like voting control - WSJ (Feb. 12)