Atlanta and NY Fed Q1 GDP growth estimates below 1%

The Atlanta and New York Fed's models estimating Q1 real GDP growth both start out at below 1%.

Both measures are estimates that become more refined as the quarter progresses and more data is gathered.

The Atlanta Fed's initial Q1 GDPNow model is 0.3% and the New York Fed's estimate is 0.9%.

The Commerce Department's initial estimate for Q4 real GDP, released yesterday, was 2.6%--0.8 percentage points higher than the Atlanta Fed's most recent Q4 GDPNow model and 0.3 pp higher than the New York Fed's Q4 Nowcast.

Previously: Q4 GDP growth as expected at 2.6% (Feb. 28)