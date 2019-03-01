Sun Pharma's Ilumya shows sustained benefit in psoriasis studies

New data from two Phase 3 clinical trials, reSURFACE 1 and reSURFACE 2, evaluating Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' (OTCPK:SMPQY) ILUMYA (tildrakizumab-asmn) in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis showed a long-term treatment benefit. The results were presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

At week 64, 88%/92% of patients receiving ILUMYA achieved PASI 75 (75% skin clearance) while 31%/35% achieved total skin clearance (PASI 100).

At week 160, the PASI 75 rates were 84%/89% and 25%/16% for PASI 100.

The FDA approved the IL-23 antagonist in May 2018.