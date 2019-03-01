Astec Industries +7% on Q4 earnings beats

Astec Industries (ASTE +7.8% ) reported Q4 net sales of $317.01M an increase of 1.5% Y/Y, domestic sales increased by 1.1% Y/Y and international sales increased by 2.8% Y/Y.

Revenue by segments: Infrastructure $124.93M (-14.8% Y/Y); Aggregate and Mining $116.06M (+20.3% Y/Y); and Energy $76.01M (+9.9% Y/Y).

Company reported a gross loss of $1.63M and gross margin declined by 2060 bps to -0.5%.

SG&A expenses were $54.73M (+22.3% Y/Y) and margin of 17.3% up by 294 bps .

The backlog was $345M (-16.2% Y/Y), with Infrastructure at $149.44M (-37.6% Y/Y); Aggregate and Mining at $130.69M (+11.7% Y/Y); and Energy at $64.83M (+17.9% Y/Y).

For the quarter Company recorded charges totaling $90.6M resulting from a write-off related to the Hazlehurst wood pellet plant, an inventory valuation adjustment, the exit of a subsidiary business in Germany and an impairment of goodwill.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $25.82M as of December 31, 2018.

Previously: Astec beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (March 1)