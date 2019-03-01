NeoPhotonics -11% as analysts trim targets

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is 11.2% lower today after its Q4 earnings contained a light outlook for the current quarter.

B. Riley cut its price target to a Street-low $7.75 from $8.25; that target now implies 2% upside after today's tumble.

Heavy exposure to Huawei is the issue there, analyst Dave Kang says; the company gets nearly half its revenue from the Chinese gear maker, which is facing regulatory scrutiny and loss of business over spying suspicions.

Cowen also lowered its target, to $11 from $12, with an eye to eventual improvement based on growing demand.

