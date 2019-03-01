Q2 Holdings gains as KeyBanc boosts price target

Q2 Holdings (QTWO +3.1% ) jumps as much as 4.6% after KeyBanc analyst Arvind Ramnani boosts his price target to $83 from $77, saying the virtual banking software company's product development and strategic acquisitions increase its addressable market and "robust" financial model.

By offering banks deposit and lending products on the same platform, "QTWO can increase wallet share at existing clients while improving its competitive positioning at larger banks due to increased functionality and capabilities," Ramnani wrote.

Sees Q2's initial 2020 revenue targets as conservative--"increasing addressable market provides incremental headroom and tailwinds to drive further share gains and revenue growth."

Analyst ratings.

Previously: Stephens bumps Q2 up to Overweight (Jan. 3)