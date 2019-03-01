Tenax Therapeutics up 26%

Nano cap Tenax Therapeutics (TENX +26.4% ) is up on a 5x surge in volume on no apparent news.

In December 2018, it inked an agreement with Ladenburg Thalmann to underwrite an offering of ~5.2M Units, each consisting of one share of Series A convertible preferred stock, one two-year warrant to purchase one common share at $1.93 and one five-year warrant to purchase one common share at $1.93, at a price of $1.93 per Unit.

Net proceeds should be ~$9M.

Shares are currently exchanging hands at $1.50.