Kroger's Smith's stores nixes Visa credit cards

A second Kroger-owned chain won't be accepting Visa (V +0.7% ) credit cards, saying that Visa's fees are the highest of any credit cards accepted by its Smith's Food & Drug Store division.

Smith's will stop accepting Visa credit cards at 142 retail food stores and 108 fuel centers starting April 3, 2019. Smith's stores are located in Arizona, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.

In August, Kroger's Foods Co. Supermarket chain stopped accepting Visa cards at 21 stores and five fuel center in California.

The number of Kroger-owned stores not accepting Visa is a small proportion of the company's 2,800 food stores.

"While no other Kroger banners are presently affected by this announcement, Kroger continues to explore options to reduce the cost of accepting credit cards in order to keep prices low for customers," the company said in a statement.