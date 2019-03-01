Amazon plans new grocery chain - report

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to open dozens of grocery stores across the U.S. that have a lower price point and broader offerings than its Whole Foods stores, according to WSJ sources.
The first store could open in Los Angeles as early as the end of this year.
The tech giant is also pursuing an acquisition strategy to widen the new supermarket brand with eyes on regional grocery chains that have about a dozen operating stores.
On the move with the news: Kroger (KR -4%), Walgreens Boots (WBA -6.4%), Walmart (WMT -0.9%).
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox