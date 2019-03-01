U.S. rig count falls for second week, to 1,038

Total U.S. rig count has dipped by 9 to 1,038, the second straight decline after the number fell by 4 last week, according to the weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

Oil drilling rigs dropped by 10, to 843, after last week's total fell by 4. Gas rigs gained by one to 195, after being flat last week.

WTI crude oil is slightly lower, down 2.6% to $55.76/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, GAZB, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI