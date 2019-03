VanEck Vectors declare monthly distribution

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (BATS:ITM) - $0.0869. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.26%.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (BATS:MLN) - $0.0465. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.17%.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (BATS:SMB) - $0.0220. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.67%.

VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (BATS:SHYD) - $0.0599. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.26%.

VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (BATS:HYD) - $0.2005. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.24%.

VanEck Vectors Pre-Refunded Municipal Index ETF (BATS:PRB) - $0.0310. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.55%.

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) - $0.1569. 30-Day SEC Yield of 6.55%.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) - $0.0655. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.46%.

Payable Mar 7; for shareholders of record Mar 4; ex-div Mar 1. 30-Day SEC yield as of Feb 28.

Press Release