Phoenix New Media makes further investment in Tadu

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is making a further investment into the entity that owns Tadu, a popular mobile reading app in China.
Phoenix is exercising an option to acquire 25.5% interest in Bejing Yitian Xindong Network Technology, from Shenzhen Bingruixin Technology.
That comes at a preliminary purchase price of 144.1M yuan ( ), subject to adjustment based on performance in the next two years (the price could be reduced to 58.8M yuan).
Yitian Xindong's Tadu has more than 1M daily active users.
