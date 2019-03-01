Hulu live TV hitting 2M-customer mark, moving into second place

Hulu's live TV service is ready to move into second place among the live-TV streamers, by nearing 2M subscribers.

That would move it past DirecTV Now (T -1.3% ), which lost 267,000 customers in Q4 to settle near 1.6M, but still have Hulu's live service trailing Sling TV (DISH -0.3% ), which had 2.42M subs at the end of 2018. Rival YouTube TV (GOOG +1.7% , GOOGL +1.7% ) has passed 1M subs, Bloomberg says.

Hulu -- for the moment -- is owned by Comcast (CMCSA +1% ), Disney (DIS +1.1% ) and Fox (FOX, FOXA), each with a 30% stake, and WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) with 10%.

But Disney is getting ready to take over Fox's share through their $71B asset deal, and it reportedly has been in active talks to buy WarnerMedia's 10%.

Hulu recently raised its live streaming price to $45/month from $40; Sling is promoting discounts to maintain its lead.