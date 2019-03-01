ManTech acquires Kforce Government Solutions for $115M

ManTech International (MANT +1.3% ) announced the acquisition of Kforce Government Solutions, Inc., formerly a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kforce, Inc. for $115M in cash. ManTech will fund the acquisition from cash on hand with additional funding from its existing line of credit

Kforce Government Solutions, provides technology solutions, transformation management, data management and analytics in support of federal health and defense missions; and generated ~$98M of revenue in 2018.

ManTech expects the acquisition to be slightly accretive to earnings per share in 2019.

The acquisition is subject to various closing conditions and approvals, and is expected to be completed in March 2019.