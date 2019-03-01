Real estate skids the most since Jan. 2

Real estate provides the weakest performance of industry sectors in today's trading session, giving back some of the 17% runup in the past two months.
The S&P Composite 1500 Real Estate Index Industry Group rose 17% from Dec. 24 to Feb. 22. Since then, it's eased off about 2% from the Feb. 22 close of 210.32.
Today's drop of about 0.8% in the index is its biggest decline since the first trading session of the year. It's a similar story with Vanguard Real Estate ETF, which gained 19% from Dec. 24 to Feb. 22, then retreated 2%.
Some of the decline may be from disappointing Q4 results. Senior Housing Properties (SNH -8.1%) fell after a downside surprise for Q4 results; Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT -8.2%) also sank after reporting Q4 results.
Other individual REITs that are particularly hard-hit today: Pennsylvania REIT (PEI -5.6%), CBL & Associates (CBL -6.3%), Washington Prime Group (WPG -8.2%), Colony Capital (CLNY -4.8%), and Community Healthcare (CHCT -5%).
ETFs: VNQ, IYR, RQI, SCHH, RNP, RFI, KBWY, DRN, NRO, REZ, URE, ICF
