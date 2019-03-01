Huawei to be arraigned March 14; CFO to be extradited to U.S.

Huawei is set to be arraigned on March 14 in U.S. District Court, and its Chief Financial Officer will be extradited to the United States.

The Chinese equipment maker and two affiliates will face 13 counts including bank and wire fraud and violating sanctions against Iran.

Separately, Huawei Device and Huawei Device USA pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges that it conspired to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile. That trial is set for March 2020.

Meanwhile Canada has decided to allow the extradition of Meng Wanzhou; she'll appear in Canadian court for an extradition hearing on March 6.