Bloomber:Bidders emerge for BP's US Shale assets divestiture

BP's (BP -0.4% ) US portfolio of onshore shale assets, valued at ~$7B, has reportedly got potentially interest parties who are preparing bids for parts of the portfolio.

BP has received interest from Hilcorp Energy and Enduring Resources for its San Juan wells valued at ~$2B; also, Warburg Pincus is potentially interested in Anadarko & Arkoma Basins assets in Oklahoma, as well as KKR is eyeing multiple BP assets.

BP is paring BPX Energy to reduce its debt, post $10.5B acquisition of BHP Billiton US shale fields, and plans to divest assets worth ~$10B over 2 years