Masco rises ~7% as the company looks to shed its Cabinet and Window units

Masco jumps (MAS +7% ) as the company announces to explore strategic alternatives for its Cabinetry and Window businesses.

Masco says that Cabinetry and Window businesses are well positioned to drive their growth, however by exploring alternatives for these businesses, it is believed that the company could drive greater shareholder value

Review is expected to complete by the end of June

For 2018, the Cabinetry Products and Windows and Other Specialty Products segments, combined reported sales of $1.7B, $120M in operating profit and $161M in adj. EBITDA