Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of March 10 - 16 for healthcare investors.

MONDAY (3/11): FDA action for for expanded use of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Dupixent to treat atopic dermatitis in patients 12 - 17 years old.

TUESDAY (3/12): FDA action date for the combination of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq and Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) Abraxane in first-line PD-L1-positive triple-negative breast cancer.

WEDNESDAY (3/13): World Congress on Brain Injury, Toronto (4 days). Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT): Symposium on neuromodulation with PoNS for chronic balance deficit due to traumatic brain injury.

THURSDAY (3/14): FDA action date for Aerie Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AERI) Roclatan for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

SATURDAY (3/16): American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo, New Orleans (3 days). Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN): New data from REDUCE-IT study.

Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting, Honolulu, HI (4 days). TESARO (NYSE:GSK): Phase 1/2 data on dostarlimab in endometrial cancer.