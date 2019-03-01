Junk bond ETF investing just got cheaper

State Street announces that the SPDR ICE BofAML Crossover Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) will change its strategy to one of broad high-yield exposure. Alongside, its fee will be trimmed by 25 basis points to 0.15%.

State Street is also going to 1:3 reverse split its far more popular SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK), allowing for reduced trading costs.

The fee cut for CJNK makes it cheaper than not just JNK, but also iShares' High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and Xtrackers' USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB).

