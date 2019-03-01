Ambac working with others for max recovery of Puerto Rico exposures

Amac Financial Group (AMBC +3.1% ) is coordinating with other municipal bond insurers to maximize recoveries of about 80% of its remaining exposure to Puerto Rico debt, BTIG analyst Mark Palmer wrote in a note following Ambac's earnings call.

Working with Assured Guaranty and MBIA regarding Puerto Rico Highway and Transportation Authority debt. Working with privately held FGIC on its Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority exposure. Ambac owns 25% of PRHTA and 37% of PRIFA bonds it insured and would opportunistically sell some of these bonds in the future.