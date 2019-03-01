XBiotech up 13% on positive bermekimab data

Thinly traded micro cap XBiotech (XBIT +13.4% ) is up on over triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 484K shares, on the heels of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating bermekimab in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The data will be presented tomorrow at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

After seven weeks of receiving 400 mg of bermekimab once per week, 71% of treated patients achieved EASI 75 (75% reduction in AD symptoms). Patients in this cohort also experienced a 71% reduction in itching and 84% reduction in pain.

By comparison, the proportions of AD patients in two Phase 3 studies who received Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +2.1% ) and Sanofi's (SNY +1.5% ) Dupixent (dupilumab) (300 mg every other week for 16 weeks) achieving EASI 75 were 51% and 44%, respectively.

Bermekimab (MABp1) is a monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) the pro-inflammatory protein interleukin-1alpha (IL-1α).