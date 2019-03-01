Assured Guaranty sees strong legal claim on Puerto Rico GO bonds

Assured Guaranty (AGO +4.7% ) management sees a stronger legal claim on Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds, in light of the plan of adjustment for Puerto Rico's Cofina sales tax bonds resulting in holders recovering 93 cents on the dollar, BTIG analyst Mark Palmer writes in a note after AGO's earnings call.

Assured's net insured exposure to the GO bonds is $1.34B at year-end 2018.

Cofina also is a good sign for creditors at the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, where AGO had $848M of net insured exposure as 2018-end, according to management.

