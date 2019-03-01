Endo up 3% on favorable FDA decision on vasopressin compounding

Endo International plc (ENDP +2.5% ) is up on more than double normal volume on the heels of an FDA decision against bulk compounding using vasopressin unless the compounder makes the product with an FDA-approved vasopressin product instead of bulk vasopressin.

Endo unit Par Sterile Products, LLC makes the only FDA-approved vasopressin on the market, branded as Vasostrict.

The company sued the FDA in 2017 over its interim policy allowing bulk compounding of the antidiuretic hormone using bulk product.

Chief Legal Officer Matthew Maletta says, "...we anticipate discussing with the FDA the impact of this decision on our pending litigation in the near future."