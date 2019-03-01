Top News

Stocks finish the week on a strong note

|About: NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP)|By:, SA News Editor

The three major stock averages finish the first trading session of March broadly higher, with the S&P 500 breaching the 2,800 mark for the first time since Nov. 8.

The Dow (+0.4%) and S&P (+0.7%) also broke a three-day losing streak. Nasdaq rose 0.8%.

For the week, the S&P rose 0.4% and Nasdaq gained 0.9%; the Dow was essentially flat

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors closed the day in the green, with energy (+1.8%) and health care (+1.4%) posting the strongest gains.

Consumer staples (-0.2%), materials (-0.2%), and real estate (-0.1%) were the day's laggards.

Crude oil sank 2.6% to $55.75 per barrel, while gold fell 1.8% to settle at $1,292.70 per ounce.

10-year Treasury fell, lifting yield almost 4 bps to 2.755%.

The Dollar Index gains 0.3% to 96.46.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox