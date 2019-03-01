Stocks finish the week on a strong note

The three major stock averages finish the first trading session of March broadly higher, with the S&P 500 breaching the 2,800 mark for the first time since Nov. 8.

The Dow ( +0.4% ) and S&P ( +0.7% ) also broke a three-day losing streak. Nasdaq rose 0.8% .

For the week, the S&P rose 0.4% and Nasdaq gained 0.9%; the Dow was essentially flat

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors closed the day in the green, with energy ( +1.8% ) and health care ( +1.4% ) posting the strongest gains.

Consumer staples (- 0.2% ), materials ( -0.2% ), and real estate ( -0.1% ) were the day's laggards.

Crude oil sank 2.6% to $55.75 per barrel, while gold fell 1.8% to settle at $1,292.70 per ounce.

10-year Treasury fell, lifting yield almost 4 bps to 2.755%.