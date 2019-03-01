Stocks finish the week on a strong note

The three major stock averages finish the first trading session of March broadly higher, with the S&P 500 breaching the 2,800 mark for the first time since Nov. 8.
The Dow (+0.4%) and S&P (+0.7%) also broke a three-day losing streak. Nasdaq rose 0.8%.
For the week, the S&P rose 0.4% and Nasdaq gained 0.9%; the Dow was essentially flat
Eight of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors closed the day in the green, with energy (+1.8%) and health care (+1.4%) posting the strongest gains.
Consumer staples (-0.2%), materials (-0.2%), and real estate (-0.1%) were the day's laggards.
Crude oil sank 2.6% to $55.75 per barrel, while gold fell 1.8% to settle at $1,292.70 per ounce.
10-year Treasury fell, lifting yield almost 4 bps to 2.755%.
The Dollar Index gains 0.3% to 96.46.
