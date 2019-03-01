Altria down 1% after hours on FDA plan to restrict sale of flavored e-cigs

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) eases 1% after hours in apparent response to reports that FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. has presented a plan to the White House effectively banning the sale flavored e-cigarettes in U.S. convenience stores.

Sales would not be prohibited, but convenience stores who want to sell e-cigs will have to ask people for identification before they go inside. In the case of gas stations, they would have to build a separate room to house the products and then ask for an ID before someone could enter.

