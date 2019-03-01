Dominion Energy power line permit vacated by court

A court ruled that the Army Corps of Engineers failed to follow federal requirements in permitting Dominion Energy (NYSE:DE) to build a power line and 17 towers across the James River in Jamestown Virginia, Preservation Virginia says.
The Skiffes Creek Transmission Line went into service earlier this week.
As a result, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit vacated Dominion Energy's permit and directed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to prepare an Environmental Impact statement.
Dominion responds: "The Corps of Engineers spent four years on its environmental assessment of this project, going above and beyond what was required. We are disappointed this ruling dismisses that effort."
